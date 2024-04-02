RIYADH — The Ministry of Education has approved the updated requirements for obtaining licenses to open nurseries and kindergartens in various regions of the Kingdom.



The ministry emphasized that this move is part of its continued efforts to fulfill the Kingdom’s requirements and goals for giving proper education for children, as well as for guaranteeing the right of every child to obtain opportunities for quality education.



The ministry explained that the updated requirements for the granting of licenses to private and international nurseries and kindergartens include obtaining the commercial registration and the approval of the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and the General Directorate Civil Defense.

The license will be issued for nurseries and kindergartens with a commitment not to add any other educational stage or new programs or classes attached to the licensed facility.



The ministry revealed that education departments in various regions and governorates of the Kingdom are also responsible for following up on the completion of making available the required school equipment and furnishing by the owner.



This comes in line with the ministry’s direction and objectives in raising the level of quality in education, granting sufficient flexibility in organizational and spatial relations, and contributing to keeping pace with local and global developments to ensure institutional setup of nurseries and kindergartens in accordance with the needs of children, workers, families and the society

