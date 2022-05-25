London - Minister of Education of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh met as part of his visit to the United Kingdom to participate in the International Education Forum, with the British Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Kwasi Kwarteng, who also heads the British side in the Saudi-British Strategic Partnership Council.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance the existing cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom within the Saudi-British partnership in the field of education under the strategic partnership council between the two sides, and to build a solid and comprehensive partnership, which includes the exchange of visits between senior officials in education in the two countries, and work to develop knowledge, skills and capabilities of workers in the education sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

They also discussed strengthening cooperation and partnerships in university education, research and student mobility, and international education, increasing the participation of the British private education sector in the educational system in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and sharing policies related to developing educational programs and curricula for students with disabilities, in addition to signing several executive programs between universities in the two countries.