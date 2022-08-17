JEDDAH — The complementary cooperation between the Saleh Abdullah Kamel Humanitarian Foundation (SAKHF) and University of Prince Mugrin (UPM) has been instrumental in the provision of 25 scholarships for bachelor’s degree students at the university’s College of Business and Tourism.



There is a possibility of providing employment opportunities for Saudi male and female graduates of these scholarships at The Red Sea Development Company (TRSC). This cooperation embodies the complementary role of three national sectors –government, private, and the non-profit sectors - in order to achieve the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.



Under the cooperation deal, full scholarships will be given to Saudi secondary school graduates to obtain a bachelor’s degree in International Hospitality Management from the Madinah-based University of Prince Mugrin with accreditation from the Swiss Business School of Lausanne. This is aimed at preparing leaders and specialists in international hospitality by offering educational curricula that combine knowledge of the hospitality sector, management theories and applied business projects in accordance with the Swiss and international standards in the field of hospitality and tourism.



It is worth mentioning that the Saleh Abdullah Kamel Humanitarian Foundation is a non-profit civilian organization that works on building humans from the perspective of holistic development and social empowerment.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).