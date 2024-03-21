ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has forged three new partnerships with leading international academic institutions focused on nurturing students' educational experience through providing innovative teaching and learning approaches as well as dynamic exchange programmes.

This aligns with the university's ongoing efforts to foster an exceptional academic journey for students.

The partnerships were confirmed through the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with each of the universities, including the University of Essex, the Notre Dame University-Louaize, Lebanon (NDU) and Carleton University (Ottawa, Canada) (CU).

Over the past years, ADU has continued to offer students and community members cutting-edge and internationally accredited programmes in reflection of its commitment to academic excellence.

By collaborating with world-class academic institutions, the university seeks to equip students with opportunities to elevate their knowledge and skills to effectively navigate their future career paths.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU, said, "We are honoured to collaborate with three highly prestigious universities, the University of Essex, NDU, and CU. These partnerships will surely fulfil ADU's mission to provide students, faculty, and community members with a unique academic experience, thus reinforcing our position as a leading academic institution in higher education in the UAE and beyond.

"At ADU, we remain focused on unifying global efforts and coordination between academic institutions to collectively impact academic excellence for generations to come."