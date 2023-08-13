The Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (Danat) recently held a training programme designed for 18 students of the AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation in the kingdom.

The programme, centered around the fundamental knowledge of pearls and gemstones, was aimed at equipping these young individuals with comprehensive insights into pearl-related aspects, including extraction and examination methodologies.

It encompassed both hands-on practical sessions and insightful theoretical modules, delving into an array of engaging subjects.

This year's training was conducted by Bader Al Shaibani, a former participant of the programme who now works with the Foundation.

His involvement underscores the programme's efficacy and its ability to drive progress among its beneficiaries in the realm of jewellery and gemstones.

The topics covered a rich spectrum, ranging from the historical significance of natural pearls to the intricacies of gemstone manufacturing and finishing techniques.

Furthermore, the training also touched upon vital areas such as marketing strategies, sales approaches, and the latest trends and advancements within the dynamic pearl industry.

According to Danat, this is the second training programme of this kind for AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation’s students, following an earlier one held last summer.

"This initiative is a manifestation of the institute's dedication to nurturing emerging talents within the pearl and gemstone sector," remarked its CEO Noora Jamsheer.

"The programme aligns with the broader goal of the national plan for the revival of the pearl sector in Bahrain, aiming to empower young enthusiasts and facilitate their contribution to the industry. Its overarching aim is to provide exceptional prospects for individuals aspiring to excel in this pivotal domain, enabling them to fulfill their career aspirations through active participation in the institute's array of programs and training modules," she stated.

Jamsheer pointed out that the remarkable outcomes achieved through the previous programme conducted by the Institute for AlMabarrah AlKhalifia’s students earlier this year served as a compelling catalyst for Danat to evolve and reinitiate the programme.

"The aim is to fortify its capacity to engage a greater number of Bahraini youth within the pearl sector," she said, adding that nurturing young talents stands as a cornerstone of the Institute's strategic framework, designed to foster national expertise in the Bahraini pearl industry and elevate the kingdom's global standing in pearl extraction, trade, and examination.

Distinguished by its departure from conventional training approaches, this program takes a progressive leap by embracing innovative and interactive learning methodologies.

"Specifically, the programme delved into an insightful exploration of the historical evolution of the pearl industry over centuries, highlighting its cultural and economic significance within the kingdom," explained Jamsheer.

"Furthermore, it meticulously examined strategies for industry sustainability and growth, emphasizing the need to preserve its historical value and importance," she stated.

"Modern techniques employed in Bahrain for cultivating pearls were also a pivotal focus, alongside a comprehensive study of the pearl and gemstone market. The programme rigorously addressed understanding consumer behaviors, trends, and preferences, as well as their specific requirements for examination and evaluation services," she added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).