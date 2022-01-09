Muscat: The Tender Board awarded projects worth RO252.5 million in 2021, compared to projects with RO392.2 in 2020, according to a statement,

The projects covered key sectors such as airports, health, education, and roads.

In 2021, the Tender Board assigned a project to complete the implementation of electromechanical works and equipment related to the facilities of the cargo buildings and the hangar at Muscat Airports and Salalah airports, including carrying out the required repairs associated with them, operating and checking the systems and training employees to operate and maintain the hardware and software. The is estimated to cost RO24.6 million.

The board also assigned a project to rehabilitate the southern runway and air corridors of Muscat International Airport at a cost of RO21, 77,000. The project implementation period is 16 months, according to the disclosure published on the Muscat Stock Exchange by Julphar Engineering and Contracting, which won the tender.

In the road sector, the Tender Board has awarded a project for the design and construction of Wadi al Mayh road in the Wilayat of Al Amerat at a cost of RO19.1 million.