PHOTO
Muscat: Oman Airports teams and all their partners at Muscat International Airport dealt with a group of flights transferred from neighbouring airports affected by the weather condition that is currently affecting the region.
Oman airports added in its announcement: “This comes as part of the integration obligations in place in accordance with the international protocols followed in these emergency situations. We ask God to protect everyone and make them reach their destination, and to make it rain of goodness and blessings and to benefit the country and the people.”
© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).