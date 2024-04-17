Muscat: Oman Airports teams and all their partners at Muscat International Airport dealt with a group of flights transferred from neighbouring airports affected by the weather condition that is currently affecting the region.

Oman airports added in its announcement: “This comes as part of the integration obligations in place in accordance with the international protocols followed in these emergency situations. ‎We ask God to protect everyone and make them reach their destination, and to make it rain of goodness and blessings and to benefit the country and the people.”

