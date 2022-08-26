Tamweely Microfinance has signed an agreement with Bypa-ss, a company specialized in the digital healthcare services, according to an emailed press release on August 25th.

The agreement enables Bypa-ss’ HealthTag card for the customers across all of Tamweely’s branches.

This move will reinforce the non-financial services provided by Tamweely to customers.

The holder of HealthTag can receive immediate discounts from several providers of medical services, including labs, hospitals, and radiology centers, in addition to getting digital medical reports.

Tamweely plans to provide customers across its 140 branches with the card to encourage customer loyalty and indirectly support the company’s business, CEO and Managing Director of Tamweely Ahmed Khorshid said.

Khorshid added that the company has obtained the approval of the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) to provide HealthTag for customers.

