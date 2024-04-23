The net banking income of state-owned BNA Bank stood at TND 270 million in late March 2024, up 7.5% compared with the same period in 2023, according to its activity indicators published by the Tunis Stock Exchange.

BNA's banking operating income rose by 8.9% to TND 576 million in Q1 2024.

Likewise, banking operating expenses were up 10% to TND 306 million and total operating expenses rose by 4.7% to TND 90 million.

Outstanding customer loans, net of provisions and reserved agios, fell slightly by 0.2% to TND 13,892 million.

Between March 2023 and March 2024, customer deposits grew by 11% to TND 12,153 million.

The investment securities portfolio increased from TND 4,612 million MD at the end of March 2023 to TND 5,936 million at present, mainly as a result of subscriptions to the national loan and the BTA acquisition.

