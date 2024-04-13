Tunisia - During a ministerial working session held, Friday, at the Government Palace in Kasbah under chairmanship of Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani, ministers agreed to amend the bill on consolidating the reliability of bank cheque processing, before submitting it to a cabinet meeting.

Opening the working session, the PM stressed the need to find solutions to improve governance in the banking and financial sector and strengthen the foundations of the Tunisian economic fabric, reads a statement of the Prime Ministry.

Hachani also called for improving the business climate and reviewing the commercial code while taking into consideration a number of external difficulties which have hit the Tunisian economy over the past few years such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

«We should work to achieve sustainable economic development and social equity,» the PM pointed out.

Justice Minister Leila Jaffal explained that the comprehensive approach adopted aims to preserve the freedom of the debtor and the rights of the creditor.

The minister underlined that this bill falls within the role of the judiciary to boost the national economy while taking into account the social and financial conditions of economic actors.

According to her, this bill is meant to consolidate the duties of the bank, establish the responsibility of banking and financial institutions, use payment mechanisms and alternative electronic solutions as well as improve banking practices.

She added that this bill also seeks to adapt the penal policy to the specificities of bank transactions made by cheques and create a system which sorts out the situation of persons, against whom final legal rulings have been rendered, or who have been the subject of ongoing legal prosecutions over a crime of issuing a bad cheque, as part of an integrated vision to reduce sanctions.

The working session was attended by Justice Minister Leila Jaffel, Finance Minister Sihem Boughdiri, Economy and Planning Minister, Féryel Ouerghi, and Minister of Trade and Export Development Kalthoum Ben Rejeb.

