The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Central Bank of Tunisia to enhance cooperation in the banking sector, as per a statement.

The agreement aims to foster collaboration in areas of mutual interest, including the exchange of expertise in financial stability and monetary policy.

The MoU outlines several plans for workshops, training courses, conferences, and meetings to share expertise in various technical fields.

Key focus areas include financial stability, regulatory developments, exchange rate policy, financial inclusion, and the modernization of banking operations in light of advancing technology.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).