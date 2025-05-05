Cairo – First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR), a unit of the UAE-listed FAB, has inaugurated four new branches across Egypt as part of its expansion strategy, according to a press release.

The new additions, therefore, bring FABMISR’s total number of branches across Egypt to 72 until the present time.

The bank operating in Egypt launched several branches in key locations nationwide in the past six months alone, including Mahalla El-Kubra, 10th of Ramadan City, Wadi El-Nil (Mohandeseen), and the Ring Road in Maadi.

Additionally, the City Stars Mall branch has been relocated to a new site within the same mall.

CEO and Managing Director of FABMISR, Mohamed Abbas Fayed, said: “The rollout of new branches over the past months reflects our commitment to expanding our network to meet the needs of our customers in the most vital areas of Cairo and industrial zones. Our branch network now stands at 72 branches across the country.”

Fayed added: “Through this expansion, we aim to support economic growth and financial sustainability by offering innovative banking solutions through our user-friendly digital platforms, tailored to the aspirations of individuals and businesses while contributing to the development of the industrial sector.”

The branch in El Mahalla El Kubra represents a significant step toward supporting Egypt’s major industrial zones, as it is known as one of the largest textile manufacturing centers in the country, presents vast opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in addition to ongoing developmental projects aimed at strengthening its role as a key industrial hub.

Similarly, the 10th of Ramadan City, which is one of Egypt’s largest industrial cities, attracts both local and foreign investments and hosts major construction projects, reinforcing its position as an integrated industrial center.

The branch on the Ring Road in Maadi is located in a bustling residential and commercial district that includes embassies, diplomatic offices, and international companies. Meanwhile, the Wadi El-Nile branch in Mohandeseen, located in a major cultural and commercial hub, caters to the needs of both individuals and businesses in one of Cairo's most vibrant areas.

Moreover, the City Stars Mall branch, located within one of the capital’s most prominent retail and business destinations, continues to solidify the bank’s presence in high-traffic urban areas.

Earlier in 2025, the Egypt-based lender launched FABMISR E-Connect as a corporate online banking channel designed specifically for multinationals and large businesses.

In 2024, FABMISR generated profits worth EGP 26.30 billion, while its total customer deposits reached EGP 258.80 billion.

