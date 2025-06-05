Arab Finance: Arabia Investments Holding suffered consolidated net losses attributable to the holding company valued at EGP 886,409 in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, according to the financial results.

The reported net losses were against net profits of EGP 7.503 million in Q1 2024.

Loss per share hit EGP 0.0006 in Q1 2025, compared to earnings per share (EPS) standing at EGP 0.0048 at the end of March 2024.

Meanwhile, the operating revenues hiked to EGP 426.511 million from EGP 308.253 million.

As for the standalone business, the EGX-listed firm turned to net losses after tax worth EGP 3.909 million in the first three months of 2025, compared to net profits of EGP 105,983 in Q1 2024.

Non-consolidated revenues plummeted to EGP 437,741 from EGP 3.042 million.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).