Arab Finance: Minister of Planning and Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat held a series of high-level meetings with officials from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris to discuss ways to deepen bilateral cooperation and support Egypt’s development agenda, as per a statement.

The discussions took place on the sidelines of the OECD Ministerial Council meetings, held this year under the theme "Leading the Way towards Resilient, Inclusive, and Sustainable Prosperity through Rules-Based Trade, Investment, and Innovation."

In her meeting with OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann, Al-Mashat expressed appreciation for the strong and evolving relationship between Egypt and the OECD, highlighting the importance of the bilateral cooperation program and Egypt’s active role in the MENA-OECD Initiative on Governance and Competitiveness for Development.

She noted that this partnership underscores a shared commitment to advancing institutional reform, evidence-based policymaking, and sustainable development.

Al-Mashat stressed that Egypt’s co-chairing of the MENA initiative allows for deeper regional engagement and mutual learning, drawing on practical reform experiences.

She also welcomed the extension of the Egypt-OECD Country Program through 2025, describing it as a cornerstone of joint cooperation.

The program encompasses 35 projects across five key pillars and was designed through a participatory process that reflects Egypt’s commitment to reform ownership and policy coherence.

The minister noted ongoing coordination among various Egyptian stakeholders to ensure effective implementation of the program, expressing hope that the collaboration would move beyond policy recommendations to include actionable tools and implementation plans that can accelerate development outcomes.

Moreover, Al-Mashat added that the program not only reinforces Egypt’s strategic partnership with the OECD but also represents a significant step toward potential OECD membership.

Cormann affirmed the OECD’s commitment to expanding its membership and described the Egypt-OECD Country Program as a vital pathway for Egypt to become the first Arab and African member of the organization.

In a separate meeting with Mary Beth Goodman, Deputy Secretary-General of the OECD, discussions focused on the finalization of the organization’s new development strategy.

Goodman praised Egypt’s valuable input during the consultation process, noting the importance of participatory engagement in addressing global development challenges, particularly in the context of declining development financing.

Al-Mashat emphasized Egypt’s pioneering experience in channeling development finance toward the private sector, which has now become the primary beneficiary over the government. Goodman commended this model and underscored its potential as a reference for other OECD member states.

Additionally, Al-Mashat met with Andreas Schall, Director of Global Relations and Cooperation at the OECD, to discuss the future of bilateral ties and Egypt’s potential accession process.

The meeting also covered OECD country program evaluation mechanisms and how Egypt can benefit from the experiences of existing member countries.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).