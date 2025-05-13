Egypt - The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), chaired by Mohamed Farid, has issued Decision No. 101 of 2025, extending the deadline for submitting periodic financial statements for companies listed on the Egyptian Exchange and entities regulated by the FRA.

In a statement released Monday, the FRA said the extension reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting a business environment that enables companies to grow and adapt to current economic and regulatory developments. The move is intended to ease the administrative burden on companies and institutions engaged in non-banking financial activities, particularly in light of evolving operational challenges.

Under the new decision, companies with securities or financial instruments listed on the Egyptian Exchange—as well as entities under FRA oversight—are granted an additional 15 days to submit their financial statements for the period ending 31 March 2025. The revised deadline is now set for 30 May 2025, replacing the original due date of 15 May 2025.

The decision was made following a review of Law No. 10 of 2009 governing the regulation of non-banking financial markets and instruments, Presidential Decree No. 192 of 2009 establishing the FRA’s organisational framework, and Board Decision No. 11 of 2014 on listing and delisting rules for securities on the Egyptian Exchange.

As stipulated in Article Two, the decision will be published in the Official Gazette as well as on the official websites of the FRA and the Egyptian Exchange. It will come into effect the day after its issuance.

The FRA reaffirmed its dedication to issuing regulations, guidelines, and legal frameworks that enable non-banking financial institutions to meet their financial and operational objectives. These efforts aim to ensure market stability, uphold the integrity of financial transactions, protect the rights of all participants, and strengthen the role of non-banking financial activities in Egypt’s broader economic development.

