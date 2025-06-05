Arab Finance: International Company for Medical Industries (ICMI) swung to consolidated net losses attributable to the holding company valued at EGP 2.136 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, according to the financials.

The net losses were compared with the net profits of EGP 482,703 registered in Q1 2024.

Loss per share reached EGP 0.041 at the end of March 2025, against earnings per share (EPS) of EGP 0.011 in the year-ago period. Revenues hiked to EGP 22.412 million from EGP 11.586 million.

Regarding the standalone business, the company turned to net losses worth EGP 1.588 million in the first three months of 2025, when compared to profits amounting to EGP 93,948 in Q1 2024.

Non-consolidated loss per share hit EGP 0.028 in Q1 2025, versus a profit per share of EGP 0.002 a year earlier. The revenues jumped to EGP 1.251 million from EGP 996,113.

