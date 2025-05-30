Arab Finance: Samsung Electronics aims to increase its exports from Egypt by more than 30% over the next three years, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly stated.

On May 27th, Madbouly met with Juhan Yoon, CFO of Samsung's Middle East Regional Headquarters, and discussed the new export burden refund program.

He added that the company will leverage the program’s benefits when it commits to increasing exports.

During his meeting with Yoon, the Prime Minister reiterated that Egypt is prepared to offer exceptional incentives for industries focused on technology localization, especially those producing high volumes with significant local content and strong export performance.

On his part, Yoon highlighted Samsung’s global presence, noting that it has 14 factories worldwide and is a leader in digital technologies.