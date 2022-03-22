Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK) is participating in the Gulf Property Show 2022, offering mortgage loans with competitive interest rates.

BBK will also offer additional benefits for the first 20 approved mortgage loans customers at the exhibition, including complimentary home fibre broadband vouchers for one year, gift cards worth BD200, in addition to a one-year free fire insurance policy from Home Secura.

Visitors, both citizens and residents, are invited to visit the BBK stand at the Gulf Property Show 2022 to explore their options and to meet with the bank’s experts in real estate financing to benefit from special offers on mortgage loans, in addition to features and benefits offered by BBK such as ease and speed of procedures, as well as flexible repayment terms.

On the occasion, Dr Adel Salem, general manager of retail banking, stated that BBK will be present at the Gulf Property Show to provide financial solutions for all those who are interested in purchasing housing units in the various real estate projects participating in the exhibition, as well as to enable visitors to make a decision they deem fit to maintain a balance between their housing needs on the one hand, and their financial solvency on the other.

“We are pleased to provide our valued customers exclusive offerings with their mortgage loans at the Gulf Property Show, with easy payment terms, preferential interest rates and zero down payment as well as many exciting offerings for the first 20 approved loans,” added Dr Salem.

“We are constantly striving to assist citizens and residents who are eligible to obtain mortgage loans and want to build or buy their dream home, as we always support our customers in achieving stability and establishing a brighter and safer future.”

The real estate team will be available at the BBK stand throughout the exhibition to answer questions and provide support to potential borrowers.

