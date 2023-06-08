Turkish Airlines has announced passenger and cargo traffic results for May with an increase in passenger capacity by 13% compared to that of 2022, and total load factor of 81.8% carrying 7.4 million passengers.

According to May 2023 traffic results:

• The number of carried passengers increased by 16% compared to the same period of 2022 and reached 7.4 million. International load factor was 82% while domestic load factor was 80.7%.

• Number of international to international passengers carried increased by 22.2% from 1.9 million in 2022 to 2.3 million in this period.

• Available seat kilometres (ASK), increased by 13% to 19.9 billion during the period of May 2023 from 17.6 billion for the same period of 2022.

• Cargo/Mail carried during the period of May 2023 decreased by 6.6% to 134.5 thousand tons from 144 thousand tons in the same period of 2022.

According to the January-May 2023 traffic results:

• The total number of passengers increased by 29% to 31 million compared to the same period of 2022.

• The number of international to international passengers carried increased by 49% to 11.6 million from 7.8 million in the same period of 2022.

• Total load factor increased by 7.5 points to 81.1% compared to the same period of 2022. International load factor was 81.2% while domestic load factor was 80.2%.

• Available seat kilometres (ASK) increased by 25.8% to 90.4 billion from 71.9 billion for the same period of 2022.

• Cargo/Mail carried during this period decreased by 9.6% to 608.1 thousand tons from 672.8 thousand tons in the same period of 2022.

• By the end of May 2023, the number of aircraft in the fleet was 417.

