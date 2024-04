Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, has signed a four-year global partnership with FIFA (Federation Internationale de Football Association), the international governing body of football.

The company becomes FIFA’s Major Worldwide Partner exclusive in the energy category, with sponsorship rights for multiple events including the highly-anticipated FIFA World Cup 26 and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027.

The agreement, which runs until the end of 2027, builds on a shared commitment to innovation and development, and will combine football’s unique global reach with Aramco’s history of championing innovation and community engagement. Through the partnership Aramco and FIFA intend to leverage the power of football to create impactful social initiatives around the world.

Amin H Nasser, Aramco President & CEO, said: “Through this partnership with FIFA we aim to contribute to football development and harness the power of sport to make an impact around the globe. It reflects our ambition to enable vibrant communities and extends our backing of sport as a platform for growth. Our existing relationship with the Saudi football team Al-Qadsiah, our support for women’s golf through the Aramco Team Series, and our backing of F1 in Schools each demonstrate the possibilities of such partnerships to create pathways for opportunity, positively impact society and promote development at the grassroots level.”

Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, said: “We are delighted to welcome Aramco to FIFA’s family of global partners. This partnership will assist FIFA to successfully deliver its flagship tournaments over the next four years and, as is the case with all our commercial agreements, enable us to provide enhanced support to our 211 FIFA member associations across the globe. Aramco has a strong track record of supporting world-class events, but also a focus on developing grassroots sport initiatives. We look forward to collaborating with them on a variety of initiatives over the coming years.”

Aramco also intends to work with FIFA to drive innovation, identifying opportunities to deploy the company’s expertise and technologies in the delivery of football events globally. This includes initiatives that aim to provide new and innovative ways for football fans to engage with FIFA’s events. - TradeArabia News Service

