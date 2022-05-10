RIYADH — Under the patronage of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser on Monday inaugurated the Future Aviation Forum, which is organized by General Authority for Civil Aviation over three days at King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.



The forum is considered a qualitative and unique international event in the civil aviation sector for providing an opportunity to exchange knowledge and ideas and discuss the best experiences and practices in developing resources and capacity.



The event will witness the signing of over 50 agreements and memorandums of understanding, in addition to launching several important policies and strategies for the civil aviation sector, and signing a big number of partnerships between the public and private sectors.



A total of 60 countries are participating in the forum with over 2,000 participants and more than 4,000 people who registered in the forum’s events.



The forum focuses on three main aspects of innovation, growth and sustainability, which are the main and effective aspects of the civil aviation sector.

