Qatar - Hamad International Airport (HIA) stressed that it has taken a leading role in fostering collaboration among top airports worldwide, to enhance the operational capabilities of airports to offer passengers an exceptional travel experience.

HIA said that it launched an industry handbook known as the Smart Data Hub (SDH).

Released under the patronage of Airport Council International (ACI), and the stewardship of ACIs World Airports IT Standing Committee (WAITSC), this comprehensive publication highlights Hamad International Airports commitment to advancing the capabilities of the industry in harnessing the value of data.

It added that it provided this global initiative with a solid foundation by contributing key elements of its own data strategy, such as the Data Maturity Framework.

While also facilitating the inclusion of valuable insights, best practice and experience of a broad community of data leaders from major airports across North America, Europe, Africa & Asia.

Commenting on the Smart Data Hub initiative, Senior Vice President of Technology and Innovation Suhail Kadri at Hamad International Airport said: "We are proud to have played a leading role in fostering collaboration among prominent airports worldwide to create the Smart Data Hub handbook. This initiative represents our commitment to advancing the capabilities of the airport community in harnessing the value of their data. By sharing insights, experiences and best practices, we aim to drive innovation and enhance operational efficiency across the industry. The Smart Data Hub provides a roadmap for airports to connect, collaborate and make data-driven decisions ultimately delivering exceptional airport experiences for all passengers."

Voted as the worlds second-best airport at the Skytrax World Airport awards 2023, being the best airport in the Middle East for the ninth consecutive time and recently receiving the Future Travel Experience accolade for having the "Most Innovate Airport Initiative of 2023", Hamad International Airport continues to invest in cutting-edge technology to maintain its status as the favored destination for millions of travelers worldwide.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).