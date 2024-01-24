UAE - Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute (TII) and Aspire have announced a Proof-of-Concept (PoC) agreement with Maqta Gateway, part of AD Ports Group’s Digital Cluster to enhance autonomous technologies.

The entities will work together to steer a series of cutting-edge AI and robotics, projects in the terrestrial, aerial, and marine streams to generate bespoke solutions and applications.

The agreement was signed by Dr Ray O Johnson, CEO of TII, Stephane Timpano, CEO of Aspire, and Dr Noura Al Dhaheri, CEO of Digital Cluster and CEO of Maqta Gateway, AD Ports Group.

Unmanned ground vehicles

The synergy encompasses projects related to unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and the movement of general cargo of all shapes and dimensions, a concept not yet implemented in this industry. In addition, the projects include autonomous watercraft (water taxis) to transport passengers in Abu Dhabi city to neighbouring islands

The bespoke solutions, based on computer vision, communication, sensors, and Lidar technology, will seamlessly integrate into AD Ports Group’s existing infrastructure, enhancing productivity while significantly reducing costs and time taken to complete these substantial tasks.

TII and Aspire both part of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), are mandated to collaborate closely with Maqta Gateway to identify potential technologies and targeted solutions to advance Abu Dhabi’s supply chain networks.

Transforming trade and logistics

Dr Johnson said: “We are thrilled to embark on this journey alongside Maqta Gateway as we endeavour to transform trade and logistics through the integration of cutting-edge technologies. By boldly advancing the frontiers of Autonomous Systems, and AI for Robotics, we are committed to enhancing efficiency and setting new benchmarks for sustainability and innovation. These Proof-of-Concept projects enable us to leapfrog to the age of 4IR technologies. We look forward to their transformative impact on the global landscape.”

Dr Al Dhaheri commented: “Technological innovation and ingenuity play a tremendous role in shaping the future of trade and logistics. Our partnership with TII and Aspire will accelerate the growth of emerging technologies and exemplify our shared vision for autonomous transportation and warehouse operations.

“In line with the vision of the wise leadership, together, we will lead the way in redefining the trade and supply chain industry – helping to shape a future where technology transforms the way goods and services move while also improving the quality of life for our communities and businesses.”

Timpano said: “Abu Dhabi is becoming one of the world's smartest cities, embedding cutting-edge technology at the heart of the city’s trade, logistics, and transport. This partnership is an exciting step in connecting the R&D community with key customers and growing the ecosystem for advance technology solutions. We are excited about supporting Maqta Gateway and AD Port Group’s operations and helping them solve critical business challenges.”

