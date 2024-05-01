Dubai Airports has advised travellers departing from Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) tomorrow, Thursday, to arrive at the airport well in advance of their flight time to avoid any potential delays due to expected weather-related traffic congestion.

“We advise guests who are flying out of Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) to plan ahead. To avoid potential delays due to road congestion, we recommend guests utilise smart apps for real-time traffic updates and alternative routes and consider using the Dubai Metro to get to DXB Terminals 1 and 3," it announced in its latest media advisory.

“Guests are urged to check their flight status with their airline and consider arriving at the airport earlier than usual to accommodate any delays or queues caused by the weather. Plan extra time for check-in, security, and boarding processes.”

“Your safety and convenience are our priority. Stay informed, plan smartly, and travel safely,” Dubai Airports stated.