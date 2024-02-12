Qatar - QTC, a leading provider of innovative industrial solutions, and Doosan Bobcat EMEA, a global leader in construction equipment, proudly announce the successful signing of a strategic contract to introduce state-of-the-art power generators and tower lights in Qatar.

The contract signing ceremony, was held on 23rd of January, was signed by Marzooq Tariq Al Shamlan, Group CEO of Marzooq Shamlan Al the Shamlan Holding, and Mousa Mousa / District Manager Middle East and Africa for Bobcat Generators.

QTC's commitment to delivering cutting-edge industrial solutions aligns seamlessly with Bobcat's reputation for innovation and reliability. The collaboration marks a significant milestone in the industrial landscape of Qatar, as both companies join forces to provide advanced power solutions catering to the evolving needs of the market.

Speaking at the ceremony, Marzooq Tariq Al Shamlan expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are excited about the possibilities that this collaboration unlocks. The introduction of QTC and Bobcat's generators and tower lights will undoubtedly contribute to the efficiency and productivity of various industries in Qatar."

Mousa echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the shared commitment to delivering high-quality solutions. "Bobcat is thrilled to partner with QTC in bringing our equipment to Qatar. Together, we aim to set new standards in reliability, performance, and sustainability," he remarked.

Bobcat generators & tower lights are engineered for easy serviceability and intuitive operations. The equipment are set to maximize productivity with longer runtimes, longer maintenance intervals and longer lifespans.

Bobcat generators and tower lights supported with a strong aftersales service are poised to address the growing demand for efficient and flexible power solutions across diverse sectors – Government, Oil and Gas, Construction, Industrial, Rental and Telecom.

This collaboration signifies a strategic alignment between two industry leaders, setting the stage for transformative advancements in the industrial landscape of Qatar. QTC and Bobcat look forward to a successful partnership and are confident that the introduction of these innovative solutions will contribute significantly to the development and progress of the region.

