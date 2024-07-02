Hamburg, Germany – Qatar Airways’ first flight to Hamburg Airport (HAM) in Germany has landed today, marking the launch of daily non-stop flights from Hamad International Airport (DOH) in Doha, Qatar, voted this year’s Best Airport and Retail in the World by Skytrax.

Hamburg becomes Qatar Airways’ fifth destination in Germany, in addition to Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt and Munich, helping to meet strong demand in the market. The World’s Best Airline (Skytrax 2024) saw a 62 per cent growth in outbound passengers from Germany in 2023 compared with the previous year.

The new connection further adds to the airline’s route network of more than 170 destinations worldwide, seamlessly connecting travellers from northern Germany to Doha and beyond, while also making the metropolis of Hamburg even more accessible for people from around the world.

The route also supports economic and trade relations between northern Germany, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The flights are expected to offer up to 11 per cent growth in Hamburg’s cargo sector compared to last year.

The first flight was welcomed on the ground by First Mayor of Hamburg Dr. Peter Tschentscher, Charge de Affair of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Berlin Ali Al-Boainian, Chief Commercial Officer Qatar Airways Thierry Antinori, CEO Visit Qatar Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, German Ambassador to the State of Qatar H.E. Lothar Freischlader, Hamburg Airport CEO Christian Kunsch, and CEO of the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce Dr. Malte Heyne.

Hamburg Airport is the oldest commercial airport in the world and the city is a key hub for global trade and business travel.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “Qatar Airways extends a warm welcome to the beautiful city of Hamburg as the latest destination to join its expansive route network, and its fifth gateway in Germany, a key market for the airline. As Qatar and Germany’s bilateral relations continue to strengthen, we are pleased to begin this route which will further reinforce important economic and trade ties between the two countries.

With our centrally-located hub in Doha, we are well positioned to be able to facilitate exports from East to West and vice versa, and we look forward to seeing the growth of this route over the coming years from the World’s Best Airport and with the World’s Best Airline.”

First Mayor of Hamburg, Peter Tschentscher, said: “Hamburg is an international city with centuries-old trade relations with all continents. Good flight connections via Hamburg Airport Helmut Schmidt are important for the economy, science and culture of the Hanseatic city. Qatar Airways is one of the best and most modern airlines and is now adding Hamburg to its network of over 170 destinations with daily flights to Doha. I would like to thank everyone involved in the cooperation between our airport and Qatar Airways and wish them every success with the new flight connections from Hamburg to the rest of the world.”

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, said: “As the World’s Best Airline, we are always striving to offer our passengers access to the award-winning Qatar Airways service and in-flight product via Hamad International Airport, voted the World’s Best Airport and Airport Retail by Skytrax in 2024, and our new route between Doha and Hamburg is evidence of this commitment. We are proud to offer our customers from northern Germany one of the most modern and comfortable aircraft choices in the world to travel to some of their favourite destinations, whether for business or leisure.”

Visit Qatar Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Abdulaziz Ali AL Mawlawi, said: “We at Visit Qatar are pleased to participate in yet another significant milestone for Qatar Airways and Qatar’s thriving tourism sector. This expansion will bolster Qatar's global connectivity and underscore our commitment to becoming a leading tourist destination. The visitor experience in Qatar is distinguished by exceptional service, diverse offerings, and immersive activities. By welcoming German visitors, we foster cultural exchange and enrich the tourism landscape.”

Hamburg Airport Chief Executive Officer, Christian Kunsch, said: “We warmly welcome Qatar Airways to Hamburg Airport. As the commercial airport of northern Germany's largest city, it is our aim to be well connected internationally. The new connection from Hamburg to Doha, one of the most important and fastest-growing hubs, greatly increases connectivity between Hamburg and the world. Our passengers can now look forward to even more flexibility in their travel planning, while Hamburg continues to gain in importance as a business location and travel destination."

CEO of the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce, Dr Malte Heyne, said: "As Germany's most important foreign trade centre, international accessibility is a key factor for Hamburg. The direct connection to Qatar Airways’ Doha hub strengthens Hamburg’s links to global trade. Direct flight connections are an important factor for the attractiveness of investors and tourists as well as for the organisation of international congresses and events."

With its central location, Hamad International Airport in Doha, is an ideal connecting point for long-distance travel from Germany. The Qatar Airways route network includes popular long-haul destinations for German travellers, such as the Maldives, Singapore, Philippines, Bangkok and Cape Town, as well as some hidden gems such as Goa in India, Kilimanjaro in Tanzania and Chengdu in China. The flight times to popular long-haul destinations are optimally coordinated with flight connections ensuring a seamless travel experience for all passengers.

Flight Schedule to Hamburg

Every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday (all local time)

Doha (DOH) to Hamburg (HAM) – QR89 Departure 08:35, Arrival 14:10

Hamburg (HAM) to Doha (DOH) – QR90 Departure 15:40, Arrival 22:40

Every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday (all local time)

Doha (DOH) to Hamburg (HAM) – QR91 Departure 02:15, Arrival 07:50

Hamburg (HAM) to Doha (DOH) – QR92 Departure 09:20, Arrival 16:20

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

