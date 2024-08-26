Oman Air has launched its biggest ever ‘Global Sale’ campaign, offering discounts of up to 25% on Business and Economy Class tickets across its entire network.

Running until September 5, 2024, the sale offers travellers an opportunity to explore some of the world’s most popular destinations, starting from as little as OMR 31 ($80).

With a choice of travelling to cities across Europe, the Far East, Indian Subcontinent and more, guests can experience Oman Air’s award-winning service, signature Omani hospitality, and convenient connectivity through its Muscat hub.

The promotion includes one-way and return fares and is valid for travel from September 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025.

The offer does not include domestic flights, interline flights, or codeshare partners. Other terms and conditions also apply, said the airline.

Bookings can be made through Oman Air’s website, mobile app, call centre, sales office, or appointed travel agents. –

