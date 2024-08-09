The Federal Government has lifted the suspension on Arik Air’s operations, a week after its planes were grounded due to a dispute with Atlas Petroleum.

The Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Michael Achimugu, made this announcement on Wednesday via a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

Achimugu confirmed that the dispute, which led to the grounding of Arik Air, has been resolved through the intervention of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, and the Director General of the NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo.

He stated, “The Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, and the DG of NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo have successfully resolved the impasse between Arik Air and Atlas Petroleum. By this resolution, Arik Air will begin operations today.

“The priority of the Minister and the NCAA remains to ensure safe and secure air travel for all passengers. Arik Air passengers are currently checking in for scheduled flights.”

The grounding of Arik Air’s operations, which began on June 30, was linked to a debt of $2.5 million owed by the airline to Atlas Petroleum International Ltd.

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) had stated that the suspension followed an order by the enforcement department of the FCT High Court.

However, no further details were initially provided by the Minister regarding the decision to halt the airline’s activities.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).