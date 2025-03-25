The Ñigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has moved to strengthen aviation safety regulations in the country through the implementation of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) State Safety Programme (SSP).

Speaking at the ongoing stakeholders engagement meeting organized by the Authority in Abuja, the Director General of NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo noted that the implementation of SSP would improve aviation safety in Nigeria.

He said the process of implementation is very technical, “we have been going through this process for a long time. We are trying to develop the document, it is a process, and It is part of the implementation plan.”

Represented by the Director Special Duties, Horatius Egua, the DG explained that the essence of the SSP is to bridge certain gaps in order to improve safety in the aviation industry.

In her address, the representative of ICAO, Mrs Sonia Freitas said the stakeholders engagement is important for the success of the implementation mission.

“So once again, thank you so much for your presence, I know in the beginning, it may seem a little bit tough” assuring that the end result will drastically improve aviation safety in Nigeria and the entire Africa.

“We hope to improve the level of implementation in our region. Thank you so much. And I hope this week will be a fruitful week for you,” she stated.

The State Safety Programme (SSP) is an integrated set of regulations and activities aimed at improving safety in civil aviation. It is required by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and is unique to each member State. The SSP ensures the effectiveness of safety performance elements and addresses identified aviation safety risks.

As part of the process to develop the SSP for Nigeria, the NCAA is hosting the ICAO-West and Central Africa (WACAF) Regional Office of the African and Indian Ocean (AFI) Region Plan-state Safety Programme (SSP) for Assistant Mission to Nigeria.

