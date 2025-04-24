The recent visa debacle that left hundreds of Nigerian travelers stranded mid-journey has exposed deep-seated issues within the country’s aviation sector.

At the center of the controversy is the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority’s (NCAA) firm stance on airlines’ responsibility for ensuring passengers have proper documentation.

However, aviation expert, Ms. Foster, questions the transparency of the sector, asking, “Where is the data?”

She notes that without access to detailed records, proper scrutiny is difficult.

Ms. Foster has long been skeptical of the aviation sector’s reported numbers, citing past inconsistencies between alleged passenger volumes and real-world airport activity.

She believes the visa debacle reveals a broader systemic issue: poor communication, lack of accountability, and a reluctance to embrace real reform. “The industry is acting like a starving man pretending to be okay,” she said. “Will we wait until we collapse before asking what’s wrong?”

While Ms. Foster places some blame on passengers, saying they have a responsibility to educate themselves, she also emphasizes that airlines have an obligation to check documentation at the point of departure and should face penalties when they fail. However, aviation stakeholder, Mr. Percival Uwechue, offers a more nuanced perspective, saying airlines don’t exist to make passengers miserable.

He notes that final entry decisions lie with destination or transit countries, and even with best efforts, airlines sometimes face last-minute decisions beyond their control.

Mr. Uwechue urges the NCAA to collaborate with airline operators, examine internal records of denied boardings, and create a plan to address the issue.

He believes a more constructive approach would yield better results than simply issuing threats.

The unfolding saga points to a systemic failure spanning passengers, travel agents, airline staff, and regulatory bodies. It highlights the importance of due diligence in international travel and the need for all stakeholders to take responsibility for the entire journey.

As the NCAA’s firm stance may mark a turning point, it’s crucial for all parties involved to work together to prevent similar incidents in the future.

