KUWAIT CITY: A recent report from the General Administration of Statistics revealed a 29.17 percent increase in aircraft movement at Kuwait International Airport from 2014 to 2023, with the number of arriving and departing planes rising from 83,443 in 2014 to 117,822 in 2023.

The report highlighted the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on air travel, where aircraft movement plummeted to 30,215 and 35,215 flights in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Passenger traffic similarly saw significant growth, surging 34.7 percent from 10.1 million passengers in 2014 to 15.5 million in 2023.

However, the pandemic led to a sharp decline, with numbers dropping to just 3.5 million passengers annually in 2020 and 2021 due to global travel restrictions. The statistics further showcased the increasing capacity of Kuwait International Airport, which expanded from accommodating 7 million passengers annually in 2015 to 14 million passengers in 2023.

The observers stressed the urgency of modernizing airport infrastructure, improving service efficiency and expediting the completion of the new passenger terminal. Additionally, Kuwait’s direct travel destinations grew from 101 in 2014 to 134 in 2023, marking a 24.6 percent increase and reflecting expanded global connectivity.

The report also highlighted growth in Kuwait’s national airline fleets, which increased from 29 aircraft in 2014 to 55 aircraft in 2023, adding 26 new planes over the last decade. Observers affirm that these developments solidify Kuwait’s status as a key hub for international air travel while underscoring the need for continued investment in aviation infrastructure.

