The military operations chiefs of India and Pakistan held talks by phone on Monday evening, broadcaster CNN-News18 said, two days after the nuclear-armed neighbours reached a ceasefire agreement following intense fighting last week.

Dozens of people died as the arch rivals sent drones and other munitions into each other's airspace over four days, a fortnight after an attack in Indian Kashmir that killed 26 people.

New Delhi said the attack was backed by Islamabad, an accusation Pakistan denied.

(Reporting by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by YP Rajesh)