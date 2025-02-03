AMMAN — Airport International Group (AIG) celebrated an outstanding year in 2024, marked by achievements and initiatives for Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) across operations, customer experience, environmental sustainability and community development.

This journey of progress culminated with "prestigious" recognitions that emphasised QAIA’s standing as Jordan’s prime gateway to the world, most notably the Silver Jubilee Medal from His Majesty King Abdullah in recognition of its contributions to the service of Jordan, particularly in supporting local communities, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

QAIA was acknowledged for its passenger satisfaction, earning the title of ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ for the second consecutive year and the eighth time overall in the ACI World 2023 ASQ Survey.

QAIA also attained a 4-Star Airport Rating by SKYTRAX World Airport Audit and renewed Level 3 of the ACI World Airport Customer Experience Accreditation.

Adding to its accolades, AIG received the Seal of Excellence under the King Abdullah II Award for Excellence for the Private Sector, lauding its achievement of organisational objectives.

Regarding airport infrastructure and operations, AIG signed an agreement with Joramco to build a new hangar, expanding aircraft maintenance capabilities and creating 400 jobs, where both sides renewed contracts for 30 years, reinforcing a long-term partnership to support QAIA’s strategic growth, the statement said.

AIG also collaborated with Miyahuna to install an 11-kilometre pipeline, improving QAIA’s water network and access.

Another milestone was the signing of a memorandum of understanding with key aviation stakeholders to implement the Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM) concept by 2025.

This endeavour would position QAIA alongside leading airports that have adopted this global concept, enabling real-time data interchange to optimise turnaround times, runway capacity planning, airport resource utilisation, fuel consumption and CO2 emissions reduction and airlines’ on-time performance.

Traffic figures for 2024 reflected the ongoing challenges posed by regional tensions, which impacted overall performance.

Throughout the year, QAIA welcomed 8,798,595 passengers (PAX), marking a 4.4 per cent decrease against 2023 figures.

Also, 73,370 aircraft movements (ACM) and 75,450 tonnes of cargo were handled, which was 5.6 per cent lower and 12 per cent higher, respectively, than in 2023.

In December, QAIA received 710,876 PAX and 5,863 ACM, up by 10.6 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively, compared to 2023, and 5,632 tonnes of cargo, down 12.5 per cent compared to 2023, according to the statement.

A "steadfast" commitment to sustainability was evident in the advancement of the 4.8MWac photovoltaic solar farm project, which will position QAIA as one of the largest solar-powered airports in MENA.

Meeting nearly a quarter of AIG's operation needs and reducing approximately 12,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually, this project represents a pivotal step towards achieving net-zero emissions before 2050.

AIG and Airport International Group Foundation (AIGF) also received "impressive" ratings of 84/100 and 92/100, respectively, from ESG Score, an "esteemed" independent European extra-financial rating agency.

Reflecting on the year, AIG CEO Nicolas Deviller said: “Looking back on 2024, we take immense pride in the milestones achieved by Airport International Group and QAIA. We were privileged to receive distinguished Royal honours and global accolades, which reflect our unwavering pursuit of excellence and our service to the Kingdom."

"These accomplishments assert our resolve to enhance passenger experiences, embrace sustainability and expand our worldwide connectivity," Deviller added.

"The achievements of 2024 will strongly help us prepare for the future as we continue to make QAIA a place that feels like home for all who pass through its doors. I am confident that with the steadfast support of our grantor, partners, employees and shareholders, QAIA will continue to thrive as Jordan’s prime gateway to the world,” he said.

