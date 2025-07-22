The parent of Emirates airline is looking to expand its workforce by 17,300 including hiring more cabin crew, pilots and engineers as well as cargo, catering and ground handling staff, it said on Tuesday.

Emirates Group, owned by Dubai's sovereign wealth fund ICD, plans to add staff in 350 different roles across the group in the financial year that ends next March, expanding its overall workforce by 14%. The new jobs will include over 4,000 at its ground-handling firm dnata, it said.

Emirates plays a key role in positioning Dubai as a global centre. Under a 10-year plan known as D33, the city state is seeking to grow its economy by investing in tourism and attracting foreign capital, including into real estate.

Home to the world's tallest tower, the city-state welcomed 8.68 million overnight visitors between January and May this year, a rise of 7% from a year earlier, according to government data.

As part of the recruiting drive, Emirates will be hosting over 2,100 open days and other talent acquisition events in 150 cities throughout the year, it said in the statement.

