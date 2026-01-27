JERUSALEM: Israeli airlines El Al , Israir and Arkia said on ‍Monday they would allow ‍flight cancellations due to uncertainty in the region.

U.S. President Donald Trump ​said last week an "armada" was headed towards Iran but he hoped he would not have to ⁠use it, as he renewed warnings to Tehran against killing protesters or restarting its nuclear programme.

Still, given the ⁠uncertainty surrounding ‌possible military action in Iran that could lead to retaliatory strikes on Israel, airlines are allowing customers buying new tickets starting on Monday to be able ⁠to cancel or receive a voucher for a future flight.

During a 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran in June, Israel's airspace was largely closed due to incoming Iran missiles and Israeli air strikes on Iran's nuclear sites.

Flag carrier El Al said it would ⁠allow cancellations for any reason up ​to 48 hours before a flight at no extra cost for flights purchased in the next two weeks and ‍for flights until March 17.

Similarly, smaller carrier Israir said that "in light of the current situation" it was selling flight ​protection for $35 on flights booked over the next month on flights through the end of 2026.

Rival Arkia Airlines said it was "prepared for any possible scenario of escalation" and would allow free cancellation of flights, and passengers would receive a voucher, on routes booked through February 9 up to 48 hours before flights.

"We have gained extensive experience from two complex years of security-related events," said Arkia CEO Oz Berlowitz, referring to the war in Gaza as well as conflicts with Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon during which many foreign carriers halted flights to Tel Aviv.

"Arkia ⁠is prepared for any scenario. At this stage, the flight ‌schedule is operating as usual, and we will reinforce destinations with additional flights as required. It is important to remember: Israeli aviation is always here."

Since the Gaza war began on ‌October 7, ⁠2023 and ended with a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in October 2025, Israeli airlines were among a few carriers ⁠flying to Israel.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing Rami Ayyub and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)