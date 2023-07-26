Qatar Airways, British Airways, and Iberia, the national carriers of Qatar, the United Kingdom, and Spain are joining forces in a move that will transform connectivity for global travellers.

Together, Qatar Airways and British Airways already operate the world’s largest airline joint business covering more than 60 countries. Now, Iberia is joining the partnership.

As a result of the joint business, Iberia will add a new daily service from its hub, Madrid Barajas International Airport, to Hamad International Airport, starting December 11, 2023. Passengers will be able to connect to more than 200 destinations through the three global airlines.

Together, Iberia’s and Qatar Airways’ expanded service will operate three times daily on the route, providing unrivalled connectivity between the Iberian Peninsula and key markets in the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

Iberia will operate the Airbus A330-200, with 288 seats in Business and Economy cabins. The partnership’s expansion provides customers with more options than ever from a wide geographic range of destinations, flight schedules, fares, and seamless connectivity via Doha, London, and Madrid, as well as a larger selection of award-winning products, including Qatar Airways’ Qsuite, Iberia’s Business Class, and British Airways’ Club Suite.

Whether for leisure or business, travellers from Spain and Portugal will be able to connect to a fantastic range of new destinations. Relaxing in the Maldives and Seychelles, adventuring in Tanzania and Nepal, cultural holidays in India and Oman, shopping in Singapore and Thailand, or visiting friends and family in Australia and Hong Kong, all become more reachable with more choices than ever.

Furthermore, customers from across the Middle-East, Africa, Asia, and Australia can enjoy seamless travel to Madrid, Lisbon, Ibiza, Malaga, Gran Canaria, and tens of other destinations across Spain and Portugal.

Marking a world first, members of British Airways Executive Club, Iberia Plus, and Qatar Airways Privilege Club can collect and spend using their common currency, Avios. Loyalty members are able to transfer Avios between accounts and combine their balances to claim rewards offered by each programme.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said: “At Qatar Airways, we believe in connecting travellers to their destinations of choice and our recent enhancement to the highly successful joint business with British Airways, includes the addition of another oneworld member, Iberia. Our passengers will now have more opportunities than ever to connect to different destinations across the British Airways, Iberia, and Qatar Airways’ networks. This collaborative effort comes as part of our commitment to continuously improve the offerings available to our passengers and provide them with the best in the industry.”

British Airways' Chairman and CEO, Sean Doyle, said: “Last year we expanded our joint business partnership with Qatar Airways with the addition of 42 countries, and I’m so pleased to see it growing even further as we welcome Iberia on board. We’re committed to offering our customers as much choice as possible, and working so closely with our partners in Madrid and Doha connects British Airways to more than 200 destinations globally.”

Iberia CEO Fernando Candela commented: “Joining the QJB with Qatar Airways and British Airways is excellent news for our customers. We are really excited about the launch of our Madrid-Doha route. Through QJB hubs in London and Doha, we are building the much-desired bridge between Spain and more than 200 destinations in Asia, Australasia, the Middle-East, and Africa, and offering new opportunities for travelers in both directions. Our country is moving towards a new model of higher-quality tourism and, with the Madrid-Doha launching, we are making a breakthrough.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).