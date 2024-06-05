Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, has launched two weekly flights from Bahrain to Geneva, Switzerland, starting on June 4, and operating throughout the summer to September 27.

This new route is part of Gulf Air’s ongoing commitment to strengthen its intra- European network, offering passengers greater choice and more convenient access to explore the renowned and vibrant city of Geneva.

The flights from Bahrain International Airport to Geneva Airport via Milan will depart on Tuesday and Friday at 01.40 am (local time), while the flight from Geneva Airport via Milan to Bahrain International Airport will depart at 09.40 am (local time).

This destination complements Gulf Air's seasonal destinations in Europe. By offering this new route, the airline aims to enhance its services and provide passengers with more flexibility and convenience in their summer travel plans, it said.

