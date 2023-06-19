Flydubai on Monday said this summer would be the busiest ever for the Dubai-based airline with more than 4.5 million passengers travelling during the four months as it expands its route network to meet the demand in the growth of passenger traffic in the post-pandemic period.

The airline has hiked capacity by 33 per cent between June 1 and September 30 as revenge travel has taken off at an exceptionally fast pace in the past two years.

An average of 9,400 flights per month are scheduled across flydubai’s network between June 1 and September 30, with August being the busiest month.

Flydubai has grown its network in Europe to 28 destinations, including five destinations in Italy, Belgrade, Budapest, Prague, Salzburg, Warsaw, Zagreb and many more.

The carrier has increased capacity by 20 per cent on select destinations across its network to accommodate the surge in demand for travel over the Eid Al Adha holiday period between June 24 and July 2, including Baku, Beirut, Colombo, Male, Tbilisi, Yerevan and Zanzibar.

Tips for passengers to beat the rush

As travel season peaks, passengers could face long queues during their journey, meaning they should, therefore, should follow certain guidelines that would make their journey smoother and pleasant. Here are tips that would make Dubai passengers’ journey seamless:

UAE airlines have been increasing flight frequencies to meet growing demand. Dubai International (DXB) airport reached over 21.2 million passengers traffic in the first quarter of 2023, just shy of its pre-pandemic numbers.

As the summer holiday season has set in and the Eid Al Adha holidays begin next week, passenger traffic has already substantially increased at airports across the UAE.

In addition to flydubai, Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates, Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways and UAE airports have also issued advisories during the peak summer travel season to ensure that their passengers don’t miss flights.

The local carrier operates to 117 destinations across 52 countries this summer, including Krabi, Milan-Bergamo, Neom, Pattaya, St Petersburg and more. It will add nine seasonal summer destinations from June 30 onwards.

“More than 4.5 million passengers are expected to travel across the flydubai network over the next few months, which reflects increasing travel demand, passengers’ confidence in our services and the attractiveness of Dubai’s offering as well as our growing network,” said Ghaith Al Ghaith, chief executive officer, flydubai.

Hamad Obaidalla, chief commercial officer at flydubai, revealed that the airline has added 33 per cent more capacity across its network.

It has added seven new aircraft this year and employed an additional 560 staff members in the past six months, including pilots, cabin crew and talented professionals from 138 different nationalities.

