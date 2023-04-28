Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways is looking at expanding its capacity in India by increasing the frequencies and destinations, CEO Antonoaldo Neves told CNBC-TV18, an Indian financial news channel.

The airline expects 20 percent growth from India in the next one year, as it looks at deploying the remaining 10,000 weekly seat capacity, he said.

“Etihad is strongly committed to India,” Neves stated.

The Abu Dhabi-headquartered airline flies to 10 Indian cities and has 185 weekly flights to the South Asian nation.

Neves said that Etihad is not currently looking at any inorganic growth opportunities via the merger and acquisition route.

In March, India’s Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the county is not looking at increasing air traffic rights for the UAE.

