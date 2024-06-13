Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways and China Southern Airlines have announced the next phase of their comprehensive partnership - which includes a codeshare agreement - with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance travel options and convenience for passengers. The MoU outlines a framework for the two airlines to boost their market presence and collaboration in the areas of cargo and frequent flyer programmes.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer and China Southern Airlines President and CEO Han Wensheng signed the MoU on behalf of their airlines.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer said: "As part of our robust partnership with China Southern Airlines, Qatar Airways is building on the success of the new route from Doha to Guangzhou, which was launched in April this year, to offer more choice to both airline passengers. It is a proud milestone for us to serve the prominent Chinese market in collaboration with our key partner, and look forward to extending our award-winning offerings to travellers flying through China."

China Southern Airlines President and CEO said: "China Southern Airlines launched a direct route from Guangzhou to Doha in April, which has strongly promoted the connectivity between China and countries and regions along the Belt and Road Initiative. In the future, China Southern Airlines will deepen cooperation with Qatar Airways, strengthen complementary advantages, and work together to bring more comfortable and convenient travel experiences to our passengers."

Qatar Airways and China Southern will further collaborate to provide their respective Privilege Club and Sky Pearl Club members frequent flyer benefits. These include collecting and spending Avios/Miles on both Qatar Airways and China Southern flights, as well as tier benefits in the form of lounge access and other airport offerings.

