Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, and Egyptair have signalled their intent to strengthen their partnership by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU), to enhance commercial and operational ties to provide travellers with wider choices, higher quality services and increased value.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said: "This agreement will help further deepen our codeshare with EGYPTAIR opening up seamless travel for guests of both airlines across our networks. It also lays the tracks for co-operation across both our frequent flyer programs and will enable us to explore collaboration on joint-marketing campaigns and promotions designed to stimulate and reward our customers."

Yehia Zakaria, Chairman & CEO at Egyptair, said: “This MoU strengthens our strategic partnership with Etihad Airways, and underscores our commitment to providing our valued customers with a seamless travel experience and access to a wider network.

“I am confident that this partnership with Etihad Airways will not only benefit our passengers but also foster a stronger relationship between Egypt and United Arab Emirates. We look forward to a successful collaboration, soaring to new heights together.”

The existing codeshare agreement gives customers of both airlines enhanced connectivity to destinations across each other’s networks, between Egypt and the UAE as well beyond Cairo into Africa and beyond Abu Dhabi into Asia. The agreement enables guests to book their entire journey on a single ticket and have their baggage checked through seamlessly to their end destination.

This MoU will see codeshares between the two airlines extended, giving one-stop access for EGYPTAIR travelers to more of Etihad’s network in addition to several destinations in Asia and Australia that already exist. Equally it gives Etihad customers seamless access to further destinations on Egyptair Network, on top of the routes already in scope.

The agreement is subject to regulatory approvals, the statement said.

