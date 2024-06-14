SHARJAH - Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA), has confirmed that the expansion project for the passenger terminal and central facilities station is progressing according to schedule. This project, part of a broader expansion plan valued at AED2.4 billion, encompasses 18 packages of various expansion initiatives.

To monitor the project's progress, an engineering team led by Al Midfa visited Italy to meet with the overseeing company. During this visit, they reviewed the project's progress, discussed designs, and explored implementation details. This collaboration aims to achieve excellence in this strategic development, solidifying Sharjah Airport's regional and global standing.

According to Al Midfa, the expansion will enhance passenger services at the airport, providing travellers with a more positive experience. Additionally, the project will significantly increase the airport's capacity, enabling it to handle up to 25 million passengers annually by mid-2027.

Furthermore, the expansion prioritises sustainability by incorporating environmentally friendly materials and adhering to strict environmental standards. This aligns with the UAE's initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

The team also participated in an interactive brainstorming session, fostering an exchange of ideas to ensure the project achieves its full potential.