ABU DHABI - Etihad Airways and Maldivian have announced a strategic bilateral interline partnership, unlocking access to 16 holiday destinations in the Maldives beyond the main island of Malé.

The agreement between Etihad and Maldivian, the national airline of the Maldives, means guests can now navigate across the Indian Ocean archipelago, enjoying the combined services and networks of both carriers on a single ticket.

Etihad's Chief Revenue Officer Arik De said, “This interline will elevate the overall customer experience across the entire journey. Guests bound for the Maldives will enjoy the privilege of arriving at their popular holiday destinations with greater ease. Facilitated by smooth connections from Malé, Etihad customers can easily transition to Maldivian’s services, reaching a wide range of domestic destinations to begin their idyllic island retreat.”

Maldivian’s General Manager Commercial Ibrahim Hamdhan Mohamed said, “In an effort to expand Maldivian’s reach globally, this interline partnership with Etihad Airways will open exciting opportunities for our valued customers to connect and travel seamlessly within our strong and growing route network of destinations across the Maldives.”

Etihad is set to increase the frequency of its flights to Malé to connect with the Maldivian network from 10 to 14 a week starting on 1st January, 2024.

The agreement also makes it easier for customers to combine their dream break in the Maldives with a stopover in Abu Dhabi, savouring the legendary hospitality and remarkable attractions of the UAE’s capital.