Doha, Qatar: Following the codeshare announcement between Qatar Airways and China Southern Airlines in February this year, Hamad International Airport (DOH) announces the commencement of four weekly flights from Guangzhou to Doha by China Southern Airlines, further enhancing connectivity between China and Qatar.

Commenced on April 22, 2024, the route was operated by a Boeing B787-9 aircraft with a capacity of 203 seats from Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport (CAN) to Hamad International Airport (DOH). This new service by China Southern Airlines supplements Qatar Airways’ existing operations to seven major cities in China – Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Chengdu, Chongqing, and Xiamen, offering over 27,000 weekly seats to and from Doha through Hamad International Airport.

As one of China's largest airlines, China Southern Airlines operates around 3,000 daily flights to more than 200 destinations globally. It joined Hamad International Airport as the second Chinese airline, following Xiamen Airlines, and marks the fourth airline to commence operations to the airport in 2024, after Akasa Air, Japan Airlines, and Garuda Indonesia.

Commenting on the new partnership, Sujata Suri, Senior Vice President of Finance and Procurement at Hamad International Airport, said: "China is one of our strategic markets and plays a crucial role in the aviation and tourism industry. The commencement of China Southern Airlines’ flights to Hamad International Airport will bolster tradelines between both countries, cater to the anticipated growth in traffic movement and offer better connectivity for millions of travelers. This partnership will strengthen our position in becoming the preferred hub to connect China with Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.”

The extensive network between China and Qatar underscores the importance of robust connectivity to facilitate travel demand, as travel recovery is expected to grow this year. The addition of China Southern Airlines to Hamad International Airport's roster is anticipated to further stimulate tourism, nurture trade relationships and fortify business relations between the two countries.

As a pivotal hub in the global aviation landscape, Hamad International Airport is committed to the ongoing expansion and enhancement of its network. The recent collaborations of the airport showcases Qatar's dedication to elevating its tourism sector in alignment with Qatar’s National Vision 2030, emphasising the significance of the airport's innovative air service development strategy. Continuously pioneering the aviation industry with innovative experiences, the Doha-based hub remains dedicated to creating unforgettable journeys for all its passengers.

