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Etihad Airways said on Monday it was adding five new routes between the United Arab Emirates and China, increasing its schedule by 28 weekly flights and expanding its presence to six destinations in the Asian country.
Here are some more details:
* The Abu Dhabi-based carrier will widen services to Shanghai Pudong, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Hangzhou and Shenzhen in China, boosting its joint venture with China Eastern Airlines .
* The additional flights will be operated using Etihad's Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner fleet, with the Abu Dhabi-Shanghai Pudong route launching in October and the remaining services expected to go live in March 2027.
* The expanded network would strengthen cargo connectivity across critical Chinese manufacturing and export hubs, supporting global supply chains and high-value trade flows, Etihad said.
* Middle Eastern airlines, among the world's largest carriers, have been hit hard by the Gulf conflict, with flight numbers plunging to near zero following the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. (Reporting by Sneha Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sumana Nandy)