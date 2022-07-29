Dubai's long-haul operator Emirates has made further changes to its commercial team leadership as it looks to expand and accelerate its operations worldwide.

The new rotations affect positions in the Middle East, Far East, Africa and West Asia, with select UAE nationals appointed to take over leadership roles to "help drive the airline's commercial initiatives", Emirates announced on Friday.

The moves are in line with the UAE government's Emiratisation strategy that seeks to create career opportunities for UAE nationals.

Effective August 1, 2022, the following changes will take place in the commercial team:

Mohammad Lootah, currently Manager in Jordan, will take on the role of Manager in Israel

Mohammad Bin Hafiz, currently Manager in Zambia will take on the role of Manager in Jordan

Omar Bushlaibi, currently Manager in Oman, will take on the role of Manager in Zambia

Fahad Al Hassawi, currently Commercial Manager in India, will take on the role of Manager in Oman

Nasser Bahlooq, currently Manager in Zimbabwe Area, will take on the role of Manager in Hong Kong

Talal Al Gergawi, currently District Manager – Dhahran & KSA Eastern, will take on the role of Manager in Zimbabwe

Saood Al Aqili, currently Commercial Support Manager in Egypt, will take on the role of District Manager – Dhahran & KSA Eastern

Mohamed Taher, currently Commercial Support Manager in Nairobi, will take on the role of Commercial Support Manager in Egypt

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz)

cleofe.maceda@lseg.com