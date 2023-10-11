Dubai’s long-haul operator Emirates Airline will reduce its operations to and from Tel Aviv amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Starting from October 13 to October 31, Emirates will operate only one daily flight to the Israeli city.

“Due to operational reasons, we are reducing operations to/from Tel Aviv to one daily flight, EK933/934, from October 13 until October 31, 2023.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation in Israel, and are in close contact with the relevant authorities regarding developments. The safety of our passengers, employees and operations will always be our top priority.”

In its latest update, low-budget airline Flydubai also said it will consolidate its flight schedule to Ben Gurion Airport and will operate two daily flights FZ 1549/1550 and FZ 1209/1210 from October 13.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and we are liaising with the relevant authorities regarding the ongoing developments,” the airline said in a statement.

Passengers affected by the revised flight schedule are advised to call the flydubai contact centre in Dubai on (+971) 600 54 44 45, the flydubai travel shop or their respective travel agent for their rebooking or refund options.

“Passengers with existing bookings are advised to ensure their contact details are up to date by visiting the Manage Booking section on flydubai.com,” the airline said.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Brinda Darasha)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com