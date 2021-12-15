Acciona, a leader in regenerative solutions, recently highlighted its digitalization of water desalination facilities and plants in Spain to a group of specialists in new technologies from Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) of Saudi Arabia.

Among other sites, the delegation visited Accionas Water Control Centre (CECOA) in Madrid, its Renewable Energy Control Centre (CECOER) in Pamplona and the desalination plants at Torrevieja (Alicante) and San Pedro del Pinatar (Murcia).

During the visit, the visitors were shown, among other things, the technologies and processes developed by Acciona in the field of desalination to gather experiences and references that could be implemented in other desalination plants in Saudi Arabia, with a view to optimising the efficiency and the environmental footprint of their facilities.

SWCC is a state-owned company that operates the biggest desalination and energy generation plants in Saudi Arabia. Acciona currently has six desalination and three wastewater treatment projects in the country, consolidating itself as one of the main water treatment companies in an area with some of the highest water stress levels on the planet.

The SWCC delegation consisted of Eng. Issam Al-Bishi, Director of the Artificial Intelligence Unit, and Rahaf Abdel-Gawad, Artificial Intelligence Specialist, and Prof. Omnia Kanfar, Artificial Intelligence Specialist, and Eng. Mohamed Al Sagheer, Engineering Projects Assistant; Eng. Hamad Al-Fulaij, engineer in systems process design. On behalf of Acciona, Julio de la Rosa, General Manager, Water, in Saudi Arabia; Guillermo Hij?s, O&M Desalination Director in the Middle East, and Fernando Cortabitarte, Global Director of O&M Desalination. TradeArabia News Service