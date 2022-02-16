PHOTO
The firm is studying a number of acquisitions as well, Abdulrahman Al-Jadhai said, adding it will not sell data directly.
This comes as Elm seeks to expand by focusing on entering new markets and establishing new partnerships, Al-Jadhai said.
Having raised $820 million in proceeds from an initial public offering, the company made its market debut on Saudi Arabia’s main stock index, TASI, on Wednesday.
Based in Riyadh, Elm provides secure e-business services and information technology solutions to private and public sector businesses in the Kingdom.
Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.