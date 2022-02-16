The firm is studying a number of acquisitions as well, Abdulrahman Al-Jadhai said, adding it will not sell data directly.

This comes as Elm seeks to expand by focusing on entering new markets and establishing new partnerships, Al-Jadhai said.

Having raised $820 million in proceeds from an initial public offering, the company made its market debut on Saudi Arabia’s main stock index, TASI, on Wednesday.

Based in Riyadh, Elm provides secure e-business services and information technology solutions to private and public sector businesses in the Kingdom.