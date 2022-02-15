PHOTO
The project will be located in Jeddah City and worth a total amount of SR1 billion ($266 million) for a period of 10 years.
It will enable the company to enhance its competitive position and gain more market share throughout the city of Jeddah, which will contribute to its future growth.
As a result, the company's total revenues are expected to grow by 5 percent in 2022.
